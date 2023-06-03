Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $845,000 Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,239,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,728,011,000 after purchasing an additional 475,674 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 7.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,288,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,810,000 after purchasing an additional 527,138 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,462,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,132,000 after purchasing an additional 48,603 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,510 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,941,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,990,000 after purchasing an additional 204,477 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.45.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $58.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.92. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $71.57. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.08%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Further Reading

