Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $858,000 Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 107.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,967 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 1,036.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.04.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NYSE NET opened at $70.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of -119.73 and a beta of 0.99. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $290.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.96 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cloudflare news, Director Katrin Suder sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Katrin Suder sold 2,500 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $3,124,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 415,838 shares of company stock valued at $24,131,256. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cloudflare Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

