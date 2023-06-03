Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $908,000 Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,080 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 23,438 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 20.3% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,084,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,084,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,200.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL stock opened at $31.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.13. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.24.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

