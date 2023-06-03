Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $932,000 Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,661 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,414,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $632,876,000 after acquiring an additional 578,581 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,039,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,645,000 after acquiring an additional 59,090 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 271.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,554,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,277,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,312,000 after acquiring an additional 42,025 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.33.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $80.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.24 and a 1 year high of $120.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 71.59%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

