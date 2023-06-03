Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 12,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

WST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stephens raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.00.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, Director Thomas W. Hofmann sold 1,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.57, for a total transaction of $443,070.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,944,701.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, Director Thomas W. Hofmann sold 1,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.57, for a total transaction of $443,070.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,944,701.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total transaction of $4,759,919.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,155.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 112,744 shares of company stock valued at $39,121,808 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $343.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.10. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.19 and a 52 week high of $376.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $353.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.31. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.44%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

