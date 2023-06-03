Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Hess by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hess

In related news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $464,445.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,575,251.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $464,445.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,575,251.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $484,645.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,009,024.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,436,221 shares of company stock worth $174,102,591. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hess Trading Up 3.6 %

Hess stock opened at $133.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.09. The company has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.58. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $90.34 and a 52-week high of $160.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 18.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Hess Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HES. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hess in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Hess from $170.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Hess from $160.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Hess from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.00.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

