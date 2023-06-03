Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Invests $990,000 in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Capri by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Capri by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Capri by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Capri by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Capri by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CPRI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Cowen downgraded shares of Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Capri from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Capri from $61.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capri currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.19.

Capri Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $36.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $34.25 and a 52 week high of $69.25.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Capri had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.