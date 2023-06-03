Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Lowers Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $22,339,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $4,128,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 13,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 237.6% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 51,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 36,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $31.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.24. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $41.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.58.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 86.02%.

KDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.56.

In other news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $453,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,038.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $453,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,038.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.70 per share, with a total value of $34,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,001 shares in the company, valued at $971,634.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 32,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,446 and sold 36,700 shares valued at $1,206,382. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

