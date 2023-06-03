Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 1,846 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Giverny Capital Inc. lifted its stake in CarMax by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 1,435,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,396,000 after buying an additional 207,770 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,096,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in CarMax by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in CarMax by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 57,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 5,717 shares during the period. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,706,000.

KMX stock opened at $74.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.32. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.42. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $106.24.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business’s revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on CarMax from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CarMax from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

