Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 2,522 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 583.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Xylem by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Trading Up 2.9 %

XYL stock opened at $105.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 51.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.01. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.08 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,235,909.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.64.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

