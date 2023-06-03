Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 286 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IFF. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 395.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $121.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.13.

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $170,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IFF opened at $80.06 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.11 and a fifty-two week high of $135.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of -9.74, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.10.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.42%.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

