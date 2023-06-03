Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 402 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,010,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,287,000 after acquiring an additional 94,143 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ED opened at $91.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.38. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $102.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.28.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ED. Argus upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.42.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Further Reading

