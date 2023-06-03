Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 436 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 980.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 975.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edison International Price Performance

NYSE EIX opened at $66.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.81. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.45 and a 1 year high of $74.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.94 and its 200 day moving average is $67.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.12%. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edison International from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on Edison International from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $1,618,586.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,597.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

