Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Reduces Stock Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,008 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 337,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after buying an additional 48,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 97,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 44,711 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Trading Up 8.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $8.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $17.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average of $10.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $748.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.78 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 79.82% and a negative return on equity of 686.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Peloton Interactive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Insider Transactions at Peloton Interactive

In other news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 20,544 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $147,095.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,650 shares in the company, valued at $448,574. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 20,544 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $147,095.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,650 shares in the company, valued at $448,574. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Cortese sold 13,650 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total transaction of $99,235.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,431.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also

