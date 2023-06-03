Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 1,191 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,078,000 after purchasing an additional 75,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

CARR stock opened at $43.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.67. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $49.17. The firm has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

