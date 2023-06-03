Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 12,998 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,998 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBB. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $128.98 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $138.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.07.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.