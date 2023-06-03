Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 14,595 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 70.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,595 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,333.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 769.2% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of AVB opened at $181.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.92. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.07 and a 1 year high of $220.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.01.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $193.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at AvalonBay Communities

In other news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total value of $704,400.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 62,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,016,639.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

