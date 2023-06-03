Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 1,799 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in BCE were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of BCE by 10.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BCE by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,786,000 after acquiring an additional 50,975 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BCE by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,479,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of BCE by 30.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 117,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after acquiring an additional 27,239 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of BCE by 7.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. 42.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.72.

BCE Price Performance

BCE Increases Dividend

Shares of BCE opened at $45.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.88 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.714 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 131.92%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

