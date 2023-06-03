Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 215 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,112 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $131.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.71 and a 12-month high of $168.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.97.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $207.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.00.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

