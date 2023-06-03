Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 25,524 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,524 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $37.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.24. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $40.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.56.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.56 per share, with a total value of $167,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.56 per share, for a total transaction of $167,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,481.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,250. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Featured Articles

