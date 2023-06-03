Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 293 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,203,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,113,000 after buying an additional 226,774 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Cummins by 39.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,240,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,171 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,142,000 after acquiring an additional 173,139 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,055,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,112,000 after purchasing an additional 55,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,033,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,878,000 after purchasing an additional 666,567 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMI stock opened at $217.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $261.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.85. The company has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

CMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

