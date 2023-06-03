Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 3,973 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,973 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Wayfair by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Wayfair by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on W shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $62.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Wayfair in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.59.

Wayfair Stock Performance

W opened at $43.21 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $76.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 3.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.65.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.14) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 24,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $974,779.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,548 shares in the company, valued at $8,680,927.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 4,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $175,349.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,832 shares in the company, valued at $3,327,282.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 24,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $974,779.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 219,548 shares in the company, valued at $8,680,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,020 shares of company stock worth $1,962,444 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.