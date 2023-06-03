Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 613 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 12,425 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 392,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,993,000 after acquiring an additional 40,597 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 988,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,419,000 after acquiring an additional 120,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.9 %

KDP stock opened at $31.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.58. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $41.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.24.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 86.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 13,525 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.46 per share, with a total value of $466,071.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 93,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $94,122.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,644.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 13,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.46 per share, with a total value of $466,071.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,525 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,871.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 32,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,446 and have sold 36,700 shares valued at $1,206,382. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KDP. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Further Reading

