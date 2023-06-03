Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 6,286 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,982 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,286 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KGC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 374.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,766,352 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,285,284 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 761.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,685,769 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,503,000 after buying an additional 8,561,904 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,846,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,632,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,937,000 after buying an additional 2,722,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 4,800,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,048,000 after buying an additional 2,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $5.57. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 484.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $929.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KGC shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.33.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

