Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 7,255 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,255 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 68,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 25,341 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 419,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,711,000 after acquiring an additional 20,338 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $54.56 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $56.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.28.

About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

