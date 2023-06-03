Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 766 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $168.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.81.

Insider Activity

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 695 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,863.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $142.80 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.41 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.80. The company has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 141.34% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.