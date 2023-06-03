Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Trims Stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,752 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned 0.27% of iShares MSCI Poland ETF worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $824,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 292.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,946,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 1,106.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 149,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 137,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 74.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 19,333 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Poland ETF Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of EPOL opened at $18.30 on Friday. iShares MSCI Poland ETF has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $18.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.09. The company has a market cap of $236.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.24.

About iShares MSCI Poland ETF

The iShares MSCI Poland ETF (EPOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Poland IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the broader Polish equity market. EPOL was launched on May 25, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

