Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 91.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

Get iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:IGV opened at $329.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $302.84 and a 200 day moving average of $282.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $123.69 and a 12 month high of $183.23.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.