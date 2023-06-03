Bank of America Corp DE Buys 168,867 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,739,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,867 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.15% of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group worth $124,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MUFG shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE MUFG opened at $7.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.53. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $7.71.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.81 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 12.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

