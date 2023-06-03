Bank of America Corp DE Buys 677,730 Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,297,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677,730 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $104,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GCOW. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 587.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,461,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,684 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 350.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,089,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,137,000 after purchasing an additional 847,549 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 657,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,877,000 after purchasing an additional 336,809 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 639,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,293,000 after acquiring an additional 254,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,765,000.

Get Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF alerts:

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of GCOW opened at $32.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.83.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.