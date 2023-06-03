Bank of America Corp DE Grows Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 104.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,206,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,124,849 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.20% of Twilio worth $108,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Twilio by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Twilio by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 27,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Down 0.2 %

TWLO stock opened at $67.14 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $110.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.63.

Insider Activity

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.21. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 34.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.82 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 3,881 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $247,530.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 3,881 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $247,530.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,226 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $396,969.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,617,669.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,256 shares of company stock valued at $787,689 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Twilio from $80.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Twilio from $82.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho downgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Twilio from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.11.

Twilio Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

