Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,953,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248,200 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 3.99% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $113,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSIE. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 234,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,799,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $31.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $31.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.38.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

