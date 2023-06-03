Bank of America Corp DE Has $104.78 Million Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,594,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,372 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.36% of ONEOK worth $104,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 10,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,520,000 after buying an additional 9,776 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in ONEOK by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 231,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,218,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in ONEOK by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 116,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,653,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in ONEOK by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 39,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $58.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.92. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.57.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 36.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKE has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Scotiabank began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.45.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.