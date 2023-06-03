Bank of America Corp DE Has $111.03 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,337,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,993 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 3.01% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $111,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEUR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,465.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 942,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,789,000 after purchasing an additional 882,691 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 334.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,563,000 after acquiring an additional 809,373 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,324,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,921,000 after acquiring an additional 663,275 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 140.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,108,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,839,000 after acquiring an additional 648,292 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 115.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,168,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,405,000 after acquiring an additional 627,381 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of IEUR stock opened at $52.82 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $38.54 and a 1 year high of $54.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

