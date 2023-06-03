Bank of America Corp DE Has $112.92 Million Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,518,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,156 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 4.21% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $112,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,152,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,621,000 after acquiring an additional 513,450 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,784,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,317,000 after acquiring an additional 507,226 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 861,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,333,000 after acquiring an additional 500,034 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 361.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 567,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,992,000 after acquiring an additional 444,191 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,014.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 210,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,874,000 after acquiring an additional 191,514 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

IXN opened at $60.12 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $40.31 and a 52 week high of $60.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.70.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.