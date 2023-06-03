Bank of America Corp DE Has $116.56 Million Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,809,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 68,226 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Match Group were worth $116,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Signal LP acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $971,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,745,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Match Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 51,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Match Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 125,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Price Performance

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $38.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.34. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.73 and a one year high of $87.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $787.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.06 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 116.87% and a net margin of 9.51%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 31,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,082,759.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Match Group from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Match Group from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Match Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Match Group from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.14.

About Match Group

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.