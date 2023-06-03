Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,937,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,134 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in AES were worth $113,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AES. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of AES by 69.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,173,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,723,000 after buying an additional 1,296,514 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AES by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,155,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,423 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new stake in AES during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,799,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in AES by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,807,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,252 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in AES by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,292,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $797,620,000 after purchasing an additional 914,656 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

AES Price Performance

Shares of AES stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.30. The AES Co. has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $29.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). AES had a positive return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AES shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.30.

AES Profile

(Get Rating)

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.