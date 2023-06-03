Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 11,865 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 405,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,865 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $115,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 90.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

IYH stock opened at $274.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $277.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.12. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $247.38 and a one year high of $294.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

