Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 1,370,464 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 1,311.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,474,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,370,464 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $106,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $80.49 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.43 and a 52 week high of $90.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.87.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.05). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Philip Uhde sold 108,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $8,900,173.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on IBKR shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.33.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

