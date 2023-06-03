Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 33,785 Shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,940,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,785 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.12% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF worth $118,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALTL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,085,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,382,000 after buying an additional 596,329 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 509,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,259,000 after buying an additional 41,010 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 494,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,020,000 after buying an additional 61,636 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 432,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,476,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 407,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,472,000 after buying an additional 45,023 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF stock opened at $35.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.91. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $45.44.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that alternates exposure between low volatility and high-beta US stocks, weighted by momentum. ALTL was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

