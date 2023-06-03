Bank of America Corp DE Raises Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,740,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349,549 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $125,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 106,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 17,680 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $2,221,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,179,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $100,180.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,796.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $2,221,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,179,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $40.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.50. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $46.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MGM. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

