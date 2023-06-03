Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,570,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595,976 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 4.73% of Cedar Fair worth $106,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 169,595.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,042,000 after buying an additional 256,089 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,407,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,142,000 after buying an additional 745,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,190,000 after purchasing an additional 663,373 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair Stock Performance

FUN opened at $45.05 on Friday. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $48.70. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.86.

Cedar Fair Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cedar Fair from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.30.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

