Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,705,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,931 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.26% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $112,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.3% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 69,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $544,178.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,822 shares in the company, valued at $6,538,927.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 0.2 %

BJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.40.

NYSE BJ opened at $62.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.49. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.08 and a 1 year high of $80.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.38 and its 200 day moving average is $71.92.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

