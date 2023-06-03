Bank of America Corp DE Sells 1,316,453 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,690,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,316,453 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in FOX were worth $112,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 104.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in shares of FOX by 1,117.5% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Price Performance

FOXA opened at $31.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.68. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $28.01 and a 12-month high of $37.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. FOX had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FOX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on FOX in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Argus cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.89.

FOX Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.