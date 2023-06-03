Bank of America Corp DE Sells 28,049 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 723,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,049 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $105,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,777,000 after buying an additional 61,906 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,637,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,044,000 after purchasing an additional 60,405 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,707,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,585,000 after purchasing an additional 31,942 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 917,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,353,000 after purchasing an additional 64,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 767,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,798,000 after purchasing an additional 26,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $153.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $169.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.28. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.21. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 18.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Tetra Tech Profile

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.