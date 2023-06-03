Bank of America Corp DE Sells 31,678 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 339,352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 31,678 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.57% of Waters worth $116,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Waters by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on WAT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Waters from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.27.

Waters Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of WAT stock opened at $258.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.86. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $248.60 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $287.78 and a 200 day moving average of $315.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $684.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.86 million. Waters had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 149.31%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Waters



Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

