Bank of America Corp DE Sells 643,179 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,987,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643,179 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.31% of Bath & Body Works worth $125,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,038,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,264,000 after acquiring an additional 58,201 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at $265,201,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 8.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,364,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,326,000 after acquiring an additional 484,674 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at $94,163,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 34.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,830,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,321,000 after acquiring an additional 726,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of BBWI opened at $37.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.57 and its 200 day moving average is $39.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.70. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $49.55.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bath & Body Works news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $62,221.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,146.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BBWI. Piper Sandler cut Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Bath & Body Works from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.45.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.