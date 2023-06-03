Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 939,822 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,394 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.46% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $125,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

CFR stock opened at $106.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.55 and a 52-week high of $160.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $505.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 30.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Bobby Berman bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.25 per share, with a total value of $142,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,555.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bobby Berman acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.25 per share, with a total value of $142,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,555.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $108.28 per share, for a total transaction of $75,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,763,989.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 25,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,608,696. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CFR shares. Wedbush upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.42.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.