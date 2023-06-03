Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,498,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,186 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 2.90% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $111,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 117.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SLYV opened at $75.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.95. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.84 and a 1 year high of $86.96.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

