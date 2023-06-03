Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Stake Raised by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) by 313.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 142,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,698 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Baozun were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,975,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 64,419 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,249,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,127,000 after buying an additional 178,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Baozun in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Baozun by 41.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 290,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 85,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.17% of the company’s stock.

BZUN opened at $4.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average of $5.54. Baozun Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $12.09.

Baozun ( NASDAQ:BZUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($1.08). Baozun had a negative return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $370.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baozun Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BZUN. HSBC lowered their target price on Baozun from $5.00 to $4.80 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Baozun in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Baozun from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of Baozun from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.40 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.95.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

